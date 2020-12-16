Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho has insisted that Spurs’ forthcoming Europa League opponents, Wolfsberger, have quality and his side need to respect them.

The north London club have drawn Austrian top flight outfit Wolfsberger in the Europa League round of 32, with the tie set to take place in February.

Tottenham head coach Mourinho has visited that Carinthia-based club before and revealed in his view that they have a great stadium with good facilities.

The Portuguese tactician also insisted that Spurs should respect Wolfsberger, pointing out how they displayed their quality in the Europa League group stage.

Mourinho explained that the Austrians beat CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord in their group stage games and should be respected for it, but also stressed that it is too early for him to look ahead to the tie.

“[I played there] in a friendly in some pre-season“, Mourinho told Spurs TV.

“The stadium, if it is the one that I think it is, is a great stadium with great conditions.

“By playing against LASK Linz, we have an idea of Austrian football because we had to analyse them and we watched a few matches.

“When you look at the table, clearly Salzburg are the best team, that’s why they were in the Champions League.

“But the reality is that if you look at the [Europa League] group phase, they beat Feyenoord home and away.

“Look, I lost against Feyenoord a couple of years ago in the Europa League.

“They beat CSKA Moscow, who also I played against a couple of years ago in the Champions League, and CSKA Moscow are one of the best teams in Russia.

“So for them to beat CSKA Moscow and Feyenoord and progress in the group is because there is some quality there and something that we have to respect, but honestly, in these moments I didn’t spend one minute looking at them, it’s too early.“

The Europa League tie between Tottenham and Wolfsberger will take place in February, with the second leg scheduled to take place in London.