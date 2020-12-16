Tottenham Hotspur are still interested in Wolfsburg hitman Wout Weghorst and could launch a swoop in the rapidly approaching January transfer window, it has been claimed in Germany.

Weghorst was among the top targets on Spurs boss Jose Mourinho’s radar as a deputy for Harry Kane during the last transfer window.

However, no move for the Dutchman materialised, with Weghorst revealing the interest from Spurs, and Mourinho roped in Benfica star Carlos Vinicius on a season-long loan deal as Kane’s back-up.

Weghorst, who remains on the books at Wolfsburg, could yet find himself leaving the club when the January transfer window swings open in two weeks’ time.

According to German magazine Sport Bild, Tottenham are still interested in the striker and could swoop to snap him up in the upcoming window.

Wolfsburg are willing to let the 28-year-old leave for an offer in the region of €35m to €40m.

The Dutchman has been in stellar form for the Bundesliga outfit and has found the back of the net nine times in his eleven top flight appearances.

It remains to be seen whether Tottenham would be prepared to offer the level of money Wolfsburg would demand to sell Weghorst in the new year.