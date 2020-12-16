Ally McCoist has insisted that Tottenham Hotspur will not go away in the Premier League title battle despite suffering a 2-1 loss at Liverpool on Wednesday night.

Liverpool were dominant at Anfield in the first half, swamping Spurs, and took the lead through Mohamed Salah in the 26th minute.

However, out of nowhere Tottenham were level as Heung-Min Son finished well past Alisson in the 33rd minute, with both teams then going in level at the break.

Tottenham showed more in the second half, but Liverpool continued to dictate the game and came up with a winner at the death when Roberto Firmino found space in the box to head in from a corner kick.

Liverpool have now gone three points clear of Tottenham at the top of the Premier League table, but McCoist is convinced they will not be going anywhere in the title race.

“Yes [Spurs are contenders]. I don’t think they will go away. I absolutely don’t think they will go away”, McCoist said on Amazon Prime.

“They were far better in the second half as an attacking force than they were in the first.

“And I would imagine Jose Mourinho will correctly point to two great opportunities that they had to take the lead”, the former Scotland international added.

Tottenham will now try to quickly bounce back from their loss at Anfield when they play host to Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester City side on Sunday.

Liverpool meanwhile next face a trip to the capital to play Crystal Palace on Saturday.