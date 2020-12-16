Tottenham Hotspur great Paul Miller has admitted that Liverpool have been one of the best sides in the Premier League recently, but believes it is the right time for Spurs to face them.

Jose Mourinho’s Tottenham will lock horns with defending champions Liverpool in a top of the Premier League table clash at Anfield tonight.

Both teams go into the game with the same amount of points on the board, having won seven and drawn four of their 12 games each, and will be fighting for top spot.

Looking ahead to the game, Tottenham legend Miller stressed that the trip to Anfield has come at the right time for the high-flying north London outfit.

The former defender hailed Liverpool as the best team in the league, alongside Manchester City, in recent years, but pointed out how the hosts are currently struggling with injuries to several players.

“I think this game has come at the right time“, Miller wrote on Tottenham’s official site.

“Liverpool, undoubtedly, alongside Manchester City, have been the best side over the last two, three years.

“However, they have a few injuries, and some big players amongst them.

“Maybe if there’s a time to play them, it’s now.

“We’re flying.“

Miller will be hopeful that Tottenham can take advantage of Liverpool’s injury woes and keep their spot at the top of the table intact at Anfield tonight.