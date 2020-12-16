Kansas City would be happy to have West Ham’s Winston Reid back at the club following a successful loan spell, but the star’s wages would be an issue, according to The Athletic.

A ligament injury suffered during a match against Swansea City in March 2018 kept Reid sidelined for 19 months and saw him lose his place in the Irons team.

The New Zealand international then joined Major League Soccer outfit Kansas City on a season-long loan in search of regular playing time in February this year.

Reid went on to make 12 appearances for the Wizards, ten of them being starts, helping them reach the last eight of the post-season MLS playoffs.

Although their season has come to end, and as a result, Reid’s loan spell as well, Kansas City would be happy to have the defender back at the club.

However, the West Ham star’s large wage is a stumbling block for the MLS outfit as it would see him become one of the highest-paid players at the club.

The Wizards’ desire to have Reid back in their ranks could be fulfilled if West Ham are prepared to sanction another loan deal and cover a chunk of the player’s wages.

Another possible way Kansas City could see the defender back at the club is if the Hammers allow him to leave for free and he agrees to take a large pay cut.

Reid is the second-longest serving player at West Ham behind Mark Noble and it remains to be seen if the Irons are prepared to strike a compromise to sanction a move for him.