Tottenham Hotspur loan star Juan Foyth has insisted that he was happy to play in midfield when he was called upon to do so by Villarreal coach Unai Emery on Wednesday night.

Foyth joined Villarreal on a season-long loan from Tottenham in the summer and is looking to play more football in Spain.

He started as a centre-back in Villarreal’s 6-0 Copa del Rey win over SD Leioa on Wednesday night, but with injuries to Vicente Iborra and Francis Coquelin, had slotted into midfield by the end of the game.

Foyth conceded that replacing two quality midfielders was always going to be difficult, but stressed that received clear instructions from Villarreal coach Emery and his team-mates helped him through the game.

The Spurs loanee insisted that it became easier for him to adapt because of the quality of players he was surrounded by.

“Replacing Iborra or Coquelin is complicated because they are two high-level players”, the defender was quoted as saying by Spanish daily Mundo Deportivo.

“But the coach – Unai Emery – explained me to me well what he wanted from me and what I had to do and with the help of my team-mates, everything was easier.

“The positive is that I am surrounded by very good players.”

Villarreal have an option to make Foyth’s move permanent if the Spurs loanee manages to impress this season.