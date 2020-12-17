Former Arsenal star Emmanuel Petit has revealed that he has become indifferent to his former club’s struggles and has been remaining emotionally detached from their fate.

Petit spent three years at Arsenal and was an integral part of the Gunners team that won the Premier League and the FA Cup double in the 1997/98 season.

With Arsenal struggling this season, many former Gunners have spoken out about the club and the way they have been managed over the last few years.

But Petit has mostly remained silent on the struggles of his former club and the former midfielder admits that it has been a few years since he has passed the stage of caring about Arsenal and he is now indifferent to them.

The Frenchman stressed that Arsenal’s problems this season are a logical result of years of mismanagement from the board and poor decision making in the transfer market.

And he revealed that he has been trying to remain as emotionally detached from his former club as possible.

Petit told French radio station RMC Sport: “They are one of my favourite clubs along with Monaco.

“But it has been a few years since I have passed the stage of frustration and I fell into indifference.”

Asked about Arsenal’s problems this season, he said: “It does not matter, it is simply the logical result of what has been going on for years due to bad management from the board and bad decision in the transfer market.

“Today I try to be as detached as possible so as not to affect my head anymore.”

Arsenal are lying in 15th in the league table and have won just once in the Premier League since September.