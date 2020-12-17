Former Rangers star Steven Thompson has played down concerns that other teams might now know how to beat the Gers following their first loss in current campaign against St Mirren.

The Gers suffered shock exit from the Scottish League Cup on Wednesday evening, suffering a 3-2 loss at the hands of St Mirren.

A Jamie McGrath double and a 92nd-minute winner by Conor McCarthy cancelled out Connor Goldson and Steven Davis’ goals, with the Saints putting an end to the Gers’ 27-game unbeaten streak in all competitions.

However, Thompson is of the view that Rangers’ first loss of the season will not provide their rivals with a blueprint on how to beat them, as the 42-year-old insisted that other teams have tried what St Mirren did against the Glasgow giants in the past and failed.

The ex-Gers star has complete faith in the quality Steven Gerrard’s team possess and expects them to bounce back at the weekend when they host Motherwell in the Scottish Premiership.

Asked whether it is a worry that teams will know how to beat Rangers from now on, Thompson told the Scottish Football Podcast: “Well, no, because I think a lot of teams have tried what St Mirren have tried this evening in the past and failed, and I think things came together for St Mirren tonight.

“Rangers dropped a bit below their usual very, very high standard.

“I would expect a reaction from this Rangers squad as Steven Gerrard said, he said they need to go on and pick themselves up.

“They have been so consistent so impressive.

“And it is very unlikely you go a whole season without a blip or a game where things do not quite go your way, but I would not expect this to become a regular thing for this Rangers squad.

“You do not become a bad team overnight, that is for sure.”

Despite their cup exit, Rangers are in a strong position in the top flight, with a 13-point lead over second placed Celtic, and will look to get back to the win column against the Steelmen in their upcoming encounter at Ibrox.