Former Tottenham Hotspur manager Glenn Hoddle has conceded that the scary part for the rest of the Premier League is that Liverpool are yet to play their best football this season.

A late winner from Roberto Firmino earned all three points for Liverpool against Hoddle’s former club Tottenham on Wednesday night and pushed them back to the top of the Premier League table.

Liverpool have not looked as fluent this term compared to last season, but 13 games into the campaign, they are back at the top of a Premier League table that currently looks competitive.

Hoddle, who was watching on, feels the Reds are nowhere near their best at the moment but warned that is the scary part for the rest of the Premier League as they are top despite not hitting their best levels.

He believes if Liverpool hit top gear and manage to find their best football in the coming months, they could again run away with the league in the second half of the season.

Hoddle said on Premier League TV after the game: “The scary thing for everyone else in the Premier League is that they haven’t hit top gear yet.

“They have been nowhere near it.

“Last year they put in some wonderful performances, but they are nowhere near that.

“They got closer to it today [against Spurs] in spells but there is still something missing.

“But they are getting over the line, they are winning and today they deserved the win.

“They were the better football team without a doubt.

“They are doing it without some of their top players playing and so that is frightening.

“They still have time to hit top gear and if they do, they could find themselves going away from the rest of the group.

“They haven’t played like that yet and there is still a lot of points to be won and lost for Liverpool.

“But if they get anywhere near their top form, it is going to be Liverpool’s season.”

Liverpool have an away trip lined up to Crystal Palace on Saturday before facing West Brom at home on 27th December.