Bayern Munich and Germany legend Franz Beckenbauer has expressed his admiration for Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk, who he feels is faultless.

The Netherlands international has been a key player for Jurgen Klopp’s Liverpool since he joined from Southampton in January 2018.

Van Dijk instantly improved the Reds and went on to help them win the Premier League and Champions League, while also establishing himself as one of the best players in the world.

The defender’s achievements with Liverpool have seen him earn of host of admirers within the game, and now two time Ballon d’Or winner Beckenbauer has expressed his admiration for the player.

The Bayern Munich legend explained that Van Dijk has been amazing him since he first saw him at Liverpool and hailed the Reds star as faultless, lauding his confidence, sense of anticipation and agility.

“Admittedly, the position of libero that I played no longer exists today, but the manner and style of play of Virgil van Dijk amazes me“, Beckenbauer told French magazine France Football.

“He’s a player who has amazed me since I saw him at Liverpool and with the Netherlands national team.

“He exudes quite impressive power and self-confidence. He imposes it at all levels.

“I see absolutely no fault in him.

“At first glance, you might get the feeling that because of his large size, he lacks mobility and flexibility, but that’s not the case at all.

“He has an exceptional sense of anticipation, and he is very agile.

“I love this player.“

Van Dijk is currently on the road to recovery from the long-term injury he suffered against Everton in October, while Liverpool try to navigate through the absence of their star man.