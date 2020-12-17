Former Premier League star David Meyler is of the view that Liverpool have not missed Virgil van Dijk as the Reds have been churning out results like a machine even with their injury woes.

Van Dijk’s season ended in October having suffered a knee injury in the Merseyside derby with Everton, with the Dutchman now recovering following successful surgery.

However, Liverpool are yet to suffer a defeat in the league in Van Dijk’s absence, despite also having injury blows to senior centre-backs Joe Gomez and Joel Matip.

Rhys Williams, Nathaniel Phillips and Fabinho have slotted in the centre-back position for Jurgen Klopp’s team and Meyler feels the alternative centre-backs have stepped up when asked and made Liverpool not miss Van Dijk.

Meyler lauded the Reds for churning out results week in and week out, and feels the Merseyside giants see the chop and changes happening at the back as normality and manage to keep pushing forward.

“When you lose Virgil van Dijk, there is always going to be that big question mark over your team”, Meyler told Off The Ball.

“Of course, he was a massive loss and then they kind of had to chop and change between different centre-halves playing.

“But then like Fabinho, who has just now has slotted back in there, it has almost become normality.

“They do not miss Virgil van Dijk, which is such a strange thing considering he is one of the best centre-halves in the world.

“But they are just a machine in the way they turn out an perform week in and week out.

“They just manage to get results.”

Following their 2-1 win at Anfield in a top of the table clash against Tottenham Hotspur, Liverpool have a three-point lead in the league and will look to bag another win when travel to the capital to take on Crystal Palace at the weekend.