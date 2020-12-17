Former Premier League star David Meyler believes Jose Mourinho has his mojo back and his Tottenham Hotspur side are not going anywhere in the title race.

Spurs and the Reds battled it out at Anfield in a top of the table clash on Wednesday night, with Jurgen Klopp’s men going three points clear courtesy of a 2-1 win.

With the win Liverpool have leapfrogged Mourinho’s team to first place in the standings, now holding a three-point cushion at the top, but former Premier League star Meyler is impressed with how Spurs held their own in the clash.

Tottenham went toe to toe with the hosts in the second half, according to Meyler, and he saw enough drive and quality from Mourinho’s men to conclude that they will be in an around the top for the duration of the season.

Meyler also feels that Mourinho has his mojo back and is in top form in the dugout.

“The thing I would have taken from Tottenham last night, if you kind of exclude the first 45 minutes, in the second half they did go toe to toe with Liverpool”, Meyler told Off The Ball.

“And it made me realise that Mourinho definitely has his mojo back.

“He definitely gives all the mind games leading up to the game and even after the game.

“There is a buzz back with Mourinho and I think the one thing Jurgen Klopp would have taken away [from the game] like Tottenham are not going anywhere.

“I think they are going to be there for the duration of the season albeit if they can keep the front two, that is [Heung-Min] Son and [Harry] Kane, if they can keep them fit for the majority of the season, then they are certainly going to be up around there.”

The ex-Hull City man does not though see Spurs keeping the Premier League title out of Liverpool’s hands.

“If Liverpool keep on going the way they are going, I cannot see anybody beating Liverpool to win the Premier League, but Tottenham are certainly going to be up there.”

Tottenham will be keen to bounce back with a win when they host Leicester City on Sunday while Liverpool will aim to keep their lead intact when they travel to Crystal Palace at the weekend.