Cardiff City boss Neil Harris feels that Liverpool loanee Harry Wilson can produce moments of magic despite being quiet for periods of games.

The Wales international starred for the Bluebirds as they earned a hard-fought 3-2 victory over Birmingham City in the Championship on Wednesday night.

Wilson scored Cardiff’s second and also provided the assist for both of their other goals, helping the side bounce back from their defeat to Swansea City at the weekend.

Reflecting on the Liverpool loanee’s performance, Cardiff boss Harris has explained that he is aware of the player’s ability to influence the game regardless of his position.

The Englishman also hailed Wilson’s ability to produce moments of magic, but admitted that he goes silent for periods during matches.

“Harry scored a goal and got the assists, and wherever we play him, he’s going to impact the game“, Harris told a press conference.

“He knows the Championship now, and we know he’s the sort of player who might not be in the game for 15 or 20 minutes.

“He has to work hard and be diligent to help us out, but then he has those moments of magic.”

Wilson has scored three goals and provided five assists from his 13 Championship appearances for Cardiff so far this season.