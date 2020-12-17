Former Premier League star Jamie O’Hara has indicated that Manchester United should not be counted out of the title picture this season.

The Red Devils are currently sitting ninth in the league table on 20 points, but they have games in hand and wins in those matches would put them within two points of champions Liverpool.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been insistent that his side are still not ready to challenge for the title, but O’Hara feels they are emerging as underrated title contenders this season.

He pointed towards their recent form in the Premier League and the fact that they would be second if they win their two games in hand.

The former Spurs star insisted that the talk of Solskjaer being under pressure should be ignored as Manchester United could be real title contenders this season.

O’Hara said on talkSPORT: “If they win their two games in hand over Tottenham, they are second in the league on 26 points.

“You can’t get away from the fact that they are there and thereabouts.

“You look at their form – it’s win, win, draw – they are not getting beaten.

“All this talk about Ole out, it needs to be put to bed because if they keep getting results, they are amongst it.”

A win for Manchester United tonight at Sheffield United would push them to within five points of league leaders Liverpool with a game in hand.