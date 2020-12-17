Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes that the Whites are capable of beating a Manchester United side who have not shown the best of form at Old Trafford this season.

The Whites are set to square off against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s Manchester United in the Premier League at Old Trafford on Sunday.

The Red Devils have looked far from their best at home this season and have only one win in six top flight games at Old Trafford, losing three while drawing the remaining two.

Dorigo is well aware of the quality the Manchester giants have in their ranks and admitted it is difficult to take them on when they are playing at their best.

But the former Leeds star stressed that Marcelo Bielsa’s side in full flow are also a force to be reckoned with, and he is of the view that Manchester United are beatable, especially with their shaky form at home.

“No [Manchester United’s home form has not been brilliant]”, Dorigo, looking ahead to the game, said on LUTV.

“They are beatable absolutely.

“We know they have got excellent players of course.

“Them at their best is going to be difficult.

“But us at our best is going to give them problems as well.

“Let us hope the good Leeds United turn up and the rubbish Manchester United turn up.”

Leeds have fared better away from home this season, with three of their five top flight wins coming on the road, and they will be keen on not leaving Manchester empty handed come Sunday.