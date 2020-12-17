Leeds United legend Tony Dorigo believes Whites head coach Marcelo Bielsa will fully understand the club’s rivalry with Manchester United and admits he cannot wait for the game at Old Trafford.

Sunday’s Premier League clash at Old Trafford will see Leeds take on Manchester United in the top flight for the first time in 16 years, albeit in front of an empty stadium.

Despite the absence of fans, former Whites star Dorigo has no worries about the match being any less intense as the entire Leeds camp have been looking forward to battling it out against Manchester United since the fixtures were released.

Dorigo is of the view that the Manchester United clash is the biggest top flight clash in Leeds’ calendar and the rivalry between the Whites faithful and their Red Devils counterparts will be understood by Bielsa.

The ex-Leeds star feels the Yorkshire giants have worked hard under Bielsa to finally regain their Premier League status and is hoping his former team can mark their return to Old Trafford with a positive result.

“After a 5-2 victory [over Newcastle] the boys no doubt are looking forward to this game”, Dorigo said post match on LUTV.

“I was looking forward to it right at the start of the season when the fixtures came out.

“Recently, I suppose this decade, the last 15, 16 years outside of the championship, we have missed the big games.

“This is the biggest game. This is the one.

“And we love to beat them and they love to beat us but it is rivalry at its very height.

“And we are back in the Premier League, back in the big time and we have beaten [Newcastle].

“This is what they have worked so hard for.

“Marcelo will now understand the passion that we all have against Manchester United and it is a great occasion.

“And just to be on level terms and the ability to go on to the same pitch as them in the Premier League, it has been a long time coming and it is one thing we can all look to forward to now.”

Leeds will travel to Manchester full of confidence following their impressive thrashing of Newcastle United at home, which saw them climb to 13th in the league standings.