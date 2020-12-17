Anderlecht youngster Kristian Arnstad has revealed his admiration for Rangers boss Steven Gerrard and conceded that he wants to dominate midfield the way the former Liverpool star used to do in his pomp.

The 17-year-old midfielder joined the Anderlecht academy last year and he has been fast-tracked into the first team this season.

He rejected offers to join Manchester United and Ajax to move to the Belgian giants and he has already made two senior appearances for Anderlecht.

The teenage midfielder has identified Gerrard as the midfielder he wants to emulate and admits that he would love to dominate and control the tempo of a team the way the former Liverpool captain used to do.

However, he indicated that he has a long way to go and he is keen now to learn the crafts of his trade and mature at Anderlecht.

“My great example is Steven Gerrard”, Arnstad told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“How he conducted a team [from midfield], I want to do that one day.

“But let me mature at Anderlecht first.”

The 17-year-old has already played for Norway in age-group football and is a highly-rated talent at Anderlecht.