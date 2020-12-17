Newcastle United and Sheffield United are amongst the clubs who are interested in signing Manchester United defender Marcos Rojo on loan in the January transfer window, according to The Athletic.

Manchester United are looking to move on two centre-backs in Phil Jones and Rojo in the winter transfer window as they look to make space to bring in a defender in the next two windows.

Jones has suitors in the Premier League and Newcastle are reportedly interested in the England international.

And it has been claimed the Magpies are also considering signing Rojo on a loan deal until the end of the season from Manchester United.

Steve Bruce wants to beef up his centre-back options in the winter window and Rojo is one of the players Newcastle are weighing up a move for.

Sheffield United have also been considering a move for the Argentine due to his versatility and ability to play in different positions at the back.

Two Spanish clubs have also lodged enquiries for the 30-year-old centre-back, but the defender would prefer to stay in England.

Rojo is dealing with a minor calf injury but is fit to play and has been training with the first-team squad.