Former Leeds United star Tony Dorigo is of the view that the Whites need to make Elland Road a fortress again, as they have not had the best of results at home in the current campaign and teams have visited the ground feeling they have a chance.

Marcelo Bielsa’s side have had a mixed bag of results at Elland Road in the Premier League so far this season, with two wins, two draws and three losses to their name from seven home games.

However, Leeds’ latest outing on home turf saw them hammer visitors Newcastle United 5-2 in only their second home win of the campaign.

And Dorigo feels Leeds need to build on their emphatic win against the Magpies and make Elland Road a fortress again, where away teams will not be thrilled to visit.

The former Leeds star admitted that Leeds have so far struggled to find their groove in their backyard, but urged them to keep focusing on the positives in their game and push even harder.

Asked whether Burnley, Leeds’ next league opponents at Elland Road, will be more cautious of the Whites at their home following their huge win against the Magpies, Dorigo told LUTV: “Yes, and that is what we need to get back to.

“Elland Road being that fortress.

“It has not been so far this season.

“We will make it difficult for sides, but they always think, actually we have got half a chance here.

“So, we have got to be keep doing things we are good at and you can see what we are good at [against Newcastle].”

Prior to their home encounter against Burnley on 27th December, Leeds are on the road in the Premier League again and are set to travel to Manchester United on Sunday.