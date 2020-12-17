Sergio Romero is closing in on a move away from Manchester United in January with a Spanish club in talks to sign the Argentine goalkeeper, according to The Athletic.

The 33-year-old goalkeeper was blocked from joining Everton towards the end of the last transfer window, which left the player furious.

The Argentine is not part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans, with Dean Henderson firmly placed as the understudy David de Gea and the Englishman pushing to become the new number one.

Romero has not kicked a ball for the Red Devils this season and the club are prepared to let him leave in the winter window.

And it has been claimed that an unnamed Spanish club are in talks to sign the goalkeeper in January on a loan deal.

Romero is keen to move on and is happy to move to Spain to rejuvenate his career, five years after joining Manchester United.

The Argentine has spent all his time at Manchester United as the club’s number 2, behind De Gea and is now keen to move on.

He was kept out of Manchester United’s Premier League and Champions League squads and is now expected to leave next month.

Romero has six months left on his contract with the club but Manchester United have an option to extend the deal by one more year.