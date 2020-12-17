Roma are eyeing a swoop for Celtic full-back Jeremie Frimpong in the rapidly approaching January transfer window, it has been claimed in Italy.

Frimpong is a fixture in Hoops boss Neil Lennon’s side, with the 20-year-old playing a part in all of his team’s 15 Scottish Premiership outings so far.

The right-back’s strong displays on the pitch have earned him admirers outside Scotland, with Serie A giants Roma keeping tabs on the player.

According to Italian daily Gazzetta dello Sport, Frimpong has caught the eye of Roma coach Paulo Fonseca and he is keen on luring him away from Celtic Park when the January transfer window swings open.

Fonseca’s agent Marco Abreu has lodged in an enquiry about the defender’s asking price.

And it is claimed that Celtic are prepared to part ways with the Dutchman if they receive an offer of at least €15m.

Roma are mulling over Celtic’s current valuation of the player but are keeping their council until January.

Frimpong arrived at Celtic Park in September 2019 and his contract at the Scottish giants runs until 2023.