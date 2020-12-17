Norway youth international Kristian Arnstad has claimed that he rejected offers to join Manchester United and Ajax to join Anderlecht last year.

The 17-year-old midfielder has broken into the first team at Anderlecht this season and has made two appearances in the Belgian top flight.

The Belgian giants snapped up the youngster in 2019 amidst competition from some of the biggest clubs in Europe.

Arnstad claimed that he trained at Manchester United and Ajax’s academies and both European giants wanted to offer him a contract.

But the Norwegian insisted that he put his faith in Anderlecht, who have a history of playing youngsters, and stressed that the path to senior football is much shorter at the club than at other European giants.

Arnstad told Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad: “At Manchester [United] and Ajax I was involved in their academy for a while.

“They both wanted to keep me, but I had to make a well-considered choice.

“Anderlecht knocked and their slogan was ‘in youth we trust’ and that’s why assumed that I would get more chances here.

“The road to the senior team is shorter than at Ajax.”

The midfielder has already played for Norway in age-group football and Anderlecht believe they have a real gem on their hands in Arnstad at the moment.