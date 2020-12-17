Tony Dorigo has expressed his delight at seeing Leeds United get back to winning ways and feels the Whites showed character in their 5-2 victory over Newcastle United on Wednesday night.

Leeds came into the game on the back of back-to-back defeats and a run of six league games that had seen them collect just four points.

The Whites were also without a win at home since September, but all the changed on Wednesday night when they produced a thumping performance to beat Newcastle 5-2.

Five different players scored the goals for the Whites and the win helped them move up to 13th in the Premier League standings.

Dorigo feels Leeds showed character to come back to form and decimate Newcastle at Elland Road.

He was happy to see the performances from the Leeds star players and feels that conceding another goal from set-pieces can be ignored because of the resounding nature of the win.

Dorigo took to Twitter and wrote: “Some strength of character to respond with a 5-2 mauling of Newcastle.

“Pablo two assists in eight minutes, Rodrigo and Rafinha ran themselves into the ground, a Harrison wonder-strike and 5 different scorers.

“Brilliant.

“And we concede from a corner – who cares!”

Leeds will take the confidence into Old Trafford on Sunday when they will renew their rivalry with Manchester United in the league for the first time in 16 years.