Ex-Southampton captain Dean Hammond believes the Saints have nothing to lose against Manchester City this weekend and can have a go at them.

Third-placed Southampton and Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side are set to lock horns at St. Mary’s in the Premier League this Saturday.

The Citizens go into the game on the back of two draws and former Saints skipper Hammond believes Ralph Hasenhuttl and co have a free-hit at the visitors this weekend.

He stressed Manchester City have not been at their best recently and urged his former employers to focus on their own game and take their opportunities when they come.

However, Hammond also suggested that there is never an ideal time to face the Citizens as they are filled with world-class players who can blow any team away on their day.

“It’s hard to tell [if it is a good time to play them] to be honest because is there ever a good time to play Manchester City?“, Hammond said on Southampton’s The Final Whistle podcast.

“They’re full of quality players, they really are, not just quality players, world-class players and if they turn it on, if they combine well, then they are going to beat anyone in the world really, so it is difficult.

“They’re not playing at their best at the moment, they’re not as fluid as they normally are and they are not scoring goals, so they are not a big threat, but they could go to any team within the division and score four or five goals.

“So it is going to be a real test but they’re not the best Manchester City team we’ve seen, they’re not in the best form, so why not?

“I don’t think Southampton will change anything about the way they play, it is almost a bit of a free-hit, Southampton can go and give them a really really good game.

“If I was the players or the manager, I’d just concentrate on the performance, let’s put a really, really good strong performance against Manchester City, play how we play and then see where we end up, if we end up losing 3-2 – brilliant, if we win 3-2 – fantastic.

“There will definitely be opportunities, I think, like the game last season when Southampton won 1-0 and Che scored that amazing goal.

“[Alex] McCarthy is going to have to have a good game, the defence is going to have to have a good game and then if Southampton get chances, they have to take them, so it should be a really, really good game.“

Southampton currently sit third in the table with 24 points, which is only one behind second-placed Tottenham Hotspur and four behind table-toppers Liverpool.