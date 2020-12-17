Former Chelsea star Michael Ballack believes it is too early to compare Bayer Leverkusen youngster Florian Wirtz with former Werkself icon Kai Havertz.

Leverkusen sold Havertz to Chelsea for big money last summer and 17-year-old attacking midfielder Wirtz has taken his place in the Bundesliga side.

The young midfielder has impressed, scoring in his last two appearances in the Bundesliga and has been drawing a comparison with the man who he replaced in the Leverkusen team.

But Ballack stressed that it is too early to call Wirtz a talent at the level of or even better than Havertz as it is only his first season in senior football for Leverkusen.

The former Germany star is pleased with the way the teenager has developed physically and has been making progress this season.

However, he pointed out that Havertz was incredible for Leverkusen and it would be wrong to compare him with a 17-year-old.

Asked if Wirtz is a bigger talent than Havertz, Ballack told German broadcaster Sport1: “That can’t be said yet because Kai Havertz was able to mature for a few years.

“It is Wirtz’s first season as a regular player.

“But he is doing well above average.

“He has also caught up physically and has been making progress.

“Physically he is absolutely competitive.

“Wirtz is a different type of player than Havertz and is smaller in size.

“Nevertheless, he is getting into the box and is a goal threat.

“Havertz’s numbers were unparalleled at his age, so be careful with comparisons.”

Havertz’s start at Chelsea has so far underwhelmed many and he has scored just once in eleven appearances in the Premier League this season.