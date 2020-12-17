Everton defender Mason Holgate believes the Toffees must still focus on producing consistent performances, despite returning to form with back to back league wins.

After Saturday’s 1-0 victory against Chelsea, the Toffees followed it up with yet another positive performance, beating fourth-placed Leicester City 2-0 to continue their upturn in form.

Holgate, who scored the second goal of the match and his first of the season, believes that Everton still need to focus on delivering consistently.

He feels that Everton have a squad with enough quality to push forward, but urged a level-headed approach regardless of the result.

“It’s important to not get too high with these results or too low when we don’t win”, Holgate told his club’s official site.

“We know the type of quality we have in the squad and it’s about showing that.

“It’s about consistently delivering a level of performance and that’s what we’re trying to do.”

The result at the King Power Stadium also means that the Toffees have now managed back-to-back clean sheets, and Holgate feels that keeping Leicester at bay was a real positive for his side.

“Off the back of two good results, we need to keep moving forward.

“We’ve got two clean sheets in a row and we’re doing well.

“We still think we’ve got room to improve.

“We’re showing a side of our game which is to knuckle down, absorb pressure and not concede goals or chances.

“That’s a real positive for us.”

Everton’s tough run of games continues as they now prepare to host Arsenal at Goodison Park on Saturday, followed by an EFL Cup quarter-final against Manchester United next Wednesday.