Fulham defender Joachim Andersen has termed the Cottagers’ forthcoming Premier League game against Newcastle United a must-win match.

17th-placed Fulham will be looking to move further away from the relegation zone when they lock horns with Newcastle at St. James’ Park on Saturday night.

The Magpies go into the game on the back of a 5-2 defeat to Leeds United and Cottagers star Andersen feels the trip to Tyneside is a good opportunity to add three points to their tally.

The Denmark international is of the view that the Newcastle trip is a must-win game for Fulham and has stressed the need for his side to be prepared.

Emphasising the need for the visitors to bag the three points, Andersen insisted that Fulham will put on a show at Newcastle on Saturday.

“Again, it’s similar to Brighton in that it’s a game we have to win, in my opinion“, Andersen told Fulham’s official site.

“It’s a good opportunity to get three points and we must make sure that we’re ready to go there and do that.

“Now we have tomorrow [Friday] to work on some things and then we’ll see where we stand and I’m sure that we’ll play a great match.

“We need the three points.”

Fulham travel to St. James’ Park on the back of consecutive draws at home against Liverpool and Brighton & Hove Albion.