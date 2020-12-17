Leeds United outcast Ouasim Bouy has revealed his admiration for his agent, Mino Raiola, following the Italian receiving an award from Italian daily Tuttosport.

Raiola is considered to be one of the most powerful agents in the world and he is known for his determination and drive to get the best deals for his clients or to move them from clubs they want to leave.

He is currently in the middle of a row with Manchester United and has been trying to engineer Paul Pogba’s departure from Old Trafford.

But the Italian super agent remains an immensely popular figure amongst his clients and Bouy, who has not kicked a ball for Leeds since joining the club in 2017, revealed his deep love for Raiola.

He insisted that the Italian will remain the best agent in the game for years to come in the future.

The Leeds outcast took to Instagram and wrote: “More than congratulations to the BIGGEST BOSS Mino Raiola in the game!

“My best friend and above that a father.

“You have been already undisputed the very best since the day you started your career and will always be the number one the many more years hereafter.”

The 27-year-old has not played any football since returning to Leeds in 2019 from loan and has been training individually in the Netherlands.

Raiola secured Bouy a four-year contract when he joined Leeds, which still has over six months left to run.