Everton skipper Seamus Coleman if of the view that upcoming Premier League opponents Arsenal have too much quality in their squad for them to remain in the lower half of the table for long.

The Toffees are set to welcome Mikel Arteta’s Arsenal to Goodison Park at the weekend, the Spaniard returning to his former club, where he was on he books as a player from 2005 to 2011.

With their second win on the trot in the top flight against Leicester City in midweek, Everton have climbed up to fifth in the standings, while Arsenal who are winless in their last six league games are struggling in 15th.

But Coleman is of the view that the Gunners will not remain in the lower half of the table for too long as he is aware of the quality the north London giants have in their ranks.

The Everton skipper is not complacent going into the weekend’s clash and also extended a warm welcome back to his former team-mate Arteta on his return to Goodison Park.

“Arsenal, haven’t had the start to the season they would have liked but there is far too much quality within their ranks for them to be in the lower half of the table for long”, Coleman wrote on Everton’s official site.

“I’d like to offer a personal welcome back to Goodison to Mikel Arteta

“Mikel was a big part of the Everton dressing room when I first joined the Club and he went out of his way to make me feel a part of

“I wish him well…after Saturday, of course!”

Coleman has missed Everton’s last five Premier League games due to injury but could make his return to Carlo Ancelotti’s squad in their upcoming game.