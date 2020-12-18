Alan Mclnally has revealed that he is struggling to pick out any players in the Arsenal squad who have raised their game under Mikel Arteta.

Arteta. who has been at the helm of the Emirates Stadium for almost year, is currently under fire with Arsenal 15th in the Premier League standings owing to a poor run of results.

The Gunners have lost seven of their 13 top flight games so far this season and pressure is mounting on Arteta to get his side’s campaign back on track.

Mclnally admitted he is struggling to pick out a player who he feels has improved under Arteta’s tutelage, as the Gunners have been collectively poor, according to the 57-year-old.

The former top flight star added that some of the younger Arsenal players are showing great potential on the pitch, but stressed he is unable to pick out a player who has raised his game since Arteta took over the reins at the north London giants.

Asked whether he has seen Arteta make any players better at Arsenal, McInally told Footy Accumulators: “Nobody yet.

“He has bought in [Thomas] Partey but he has not had opportunities to bring in more players but make them better?

“I cannot give you one.

“I cannot give you one because collectively they have been so poor.

“And I keep talking about [Kieran]Tierney, not because he is Scottish for God’s sake, but because he keeps looking as always one of the best players at Arsenal have got.

“Maybe [Bukayo] Saka, young boy Saka.

“I know [Gabriel] Martinelli has been injured and I really like him and I think as soon as you let leash off of him, I think he will be excellent for Arsenal.

“But who has he made better; you can really struggle to answer the question.”

Arsenal are currently winless in their last six top flight outings and will be desperate to get their season back on track when they travel to Everton at the weekend.