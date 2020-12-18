Liverpool new boy Thiago Alcantara feels Reds manager Jurgen Klopp is considered to be one of the best coaches in the world because of his positivity.

One year after leading Liverpool to a Champions League triumph, Klopp won the Reds their first league title in 30 years last season.

The German’s achievement with Liverpool was recognised by FIFA on Thursday, with the organisation handing him the best coach award ahead of Bayern Munich’s Hansi Flick and Leeds United’s Marcelo Bielsa.

Reflecting on Klopp’s accolade, Reds midfielder Thiago has explained that one of the main reasons he is considered to be one of the best coaches in the world is the positivity he brings to his teams.

The Spanish midfield maestro went on to point out how Klopp makes good times pleasurable for everyone in the team, but makes them fight for him when things go wrong.

“[Klopp is considered to be one of the best coaches in the world because he has] natural positivity“, Thiago said on Spanish radio station Cadena SER.

“He makes good times enjoyable and in bad times he makes the players fight for him.”

Thiago, who has only made two appearances for Liverpool since joining from Bayern Munich, also revealed that he is still learning the history of the club, which he feels is a huge part of the adaptation process.

“[I’m still] learning the importance and history of the team, [it] is part of the adaptation“, the 29-year-old said.

The former Barcelona midfielder has not featured for the Reds since their league game against Everton in October when he suffered a knee injury.