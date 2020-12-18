Arsenal legend Martin Keown has slammed Willian’s lethargic performances and insisted that he has shown no purpose on the right flank for the Gunners.

The Emirates Stadium outfit signed the 32-year-old winger on a free transfer from Chelsea last summer and he put pen to paper on a three-year deal with the Gunners.

There were question marks over the purpose of signing the Brazilian on a lucrative three-year deal, but Arsenal insisted that he would add experience and quality to the squad.

However, Willian has struggled to make an impact and three of his two assists this season came in the first game of the Premier League campaign.

The winger is yet to score a goal for the Gunners and Keown conceded that the player seems to be on a holiday since joining Arsenal.

He slammed the lack of purpose in Willian’s game and insisted that he is doing little to add value to Mikel Arteta’s team at the moment.

The Arsenal legend said on talkSPORT: “Willian has come to Arsenal football and it’s like he is taken a holiday.

“I honestly could stand out in the right-wing and do what he does.

“If you roll me the ball and I pass it back to him, I am not affecting the game.

“Take the player on, make something happen, get to the byline and don’t just cross it from deep.

“How does [Pierre-Emerick] Aubameyang get to the end of a cross when it is just a hopeful ball into the box? You have got to play with purpose.”

Arsenal are 15th in the Premier League table and have not won a game in the division since the start of November.