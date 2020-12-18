Tottenham Hotspur head coach Jose Mourinho has conceded that he does not know whether Gedson Fernandes’ loan stint at the club will be cut short or not at the start of next month.

Tottenham signed Fernandes from Benfica on an 18-month loan deal with an option to buy, but his time at Spurs has not gone according to plan.

The midfielder made 12 appearances for Tottenham in the second half of last season, but has been firmly out of Mourinho’s plans this term.

His only appearance came in the EFL Cup this season and there are suggestions Benfica could cut short his loan at Tottenham when the transfer window opens next month.

Mourinho stressed that he does not know what will happen, but he will respect the decision the player and Benfica take.

The Spurs boss said in a press conference: “If he remains at the club from January, I cannot answer you. I truly believe that we have to respect the player and Benfica.

“The player because he deserves all our respect and Benfica because as a friendly club deserves our respect.”

The Portuguese lauded the work ethic and discipline Gedson has shown in training despite not getting chances and insisted that he will see better days in the future.

“It’s incredible what I’m going to say, but since he arrived he didn’t miss one single minute of one training session so he becomes even in low levels of happiness or motivation he’s managing to be a very good professional.

“So hopefully better days will come for him and they will come for sure, with us or without us, but better days will come for sure.”

Benfica currently sit two points off league leaders Sporting Lisbon in the Portuguese top flight and may want Gedson back to aid their title push.