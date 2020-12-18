Former Leeds United star Andrew Hughes has insisted the trip to Old Trafford is a free hit for the Whites as all the pressure will be on Manchester United.

Leeds will renew their heated rivalry with Manchester United for the first time on Sunday following a gap of 16 years and there is real anticipation ahead of the game.

Manchester United and Leeds have an established history between them, but other than meetings in cup competitions, the rivalry has remained dormant since the Whites were relegated from the Premier League in 2004.

Hughes pointed out that Marcelo Bielsa won the last time he went to Old Trafford with Athletic Bilbao in 2012 and feels the Red Devils will be the team who will be under pressure on Sunday.

He stressed that the Leeds players can feel relaxed and play their game this weekend as the pressure of winning will be on Manchester United and Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Hughes said on LUTV: “The pressure that Man United are under at the minute and the way that we are playing, it is going to be an exciting game.

“Tactically it is going to be brilliant because Bielsa went there a few years ago with Bilbao and he absolutely tore Man United to shreds in that game.

“I am expecting a free hit especially as there will be no pressure on the Leeds players and it will all be on the Man United players and the manager.

“If anything the players can go there relaxed, hopefully with the same match plan that we always have.

“But hopefully defending set-pieces a bit better.”

Leeds won an FA Cup game the last time they visited Old Trafford to face Manchester United with Jermaine Beckford scoring the winner in 2010.