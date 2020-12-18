Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has dismissed any thoughts that the Toffees are better defensively without attacking midfielder James Rodriguez on the pitch, with the Merseyside outfit having registered consecutive clean sheets for the first in the Premier League this season.

James, who is sidelined with injury, was absent from Everton’s last two top flight outings against Chelsea and Leicester City, with the Toffees winning both games without conceding.

Ancelotti’s side have struggled to keep clean sheets in the current top flight campaign with their only other coming against Tottenham Hotspur in the season opener.

James’ defensive contribution on the pitch has come under scrutiny, but Ancelotti insists his team’s new found solidity in the back is not due to the Colombian’s enforced absence.

The Italian feels the entire Everton squad have now started to concentrate more on the defensive side of their game and the team work has now started to pay off.

Asked whether he feels Everton are better defensively without James, Ancelotti told a press conference: “No, no, I don’t think so.

“Because we had three clean sheets, it is true that in two games having clean sheets, James was not there, but it is also true that the first clean sheet that we had this season, I think it was one of the most difficult opponents we had that is Tottenham with two fantastic strikers, we had a clean sheet with James.

“So, I think we had a period where we did not defend well as a team.

“I think that our defensive ability does not depend on whether James is there or not.

“It depends on the concentration we have or the fact that we need to work together, all the midfielders and defenders.”

Everton are next up against an Arsenal side, who have been struggling to find the back of the net regularly this season and the Merseyside outfit will be keen on adding to their woes at the weekend with another clean sheet and a win.