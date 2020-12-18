Christian Benteke’s agent has not ruled out the possibility of the Belgian staying with Crystal Palace beyond his current contract, but revealed that he is attracting interest from other clubs.

The Belgium international’s contract with Crystal Palace runs out next summer and his spell at Selhurst Park could be drawing towards an end.

However, Benteke has sprung back to life for the Eagles recently, scoring three goals in their last three Premier League appearances.

With the striker keeping the hopes alive of reviving his career at the club, his agent Kismet Eris has insisted that remaining at Selhurst Park beyond next summer is not out of the question for him yet.

Eris also revealed that Benteke is attracting transfer interest from clubs in England, Italy and Spain, but ruled out a return to Belgium, where Club Brugge are said to be keen, for the time being.

“Staying [at Crystal Palace] is not out of the question, but there is also interest from other clubs in England, Italy and Spain“, Eris was quoted as saying by Belgian daily Het Nieuwsblad.

“[Club Brugge] have been a possibility in the past, yes.

“But for now Christian is only going to Belgium to go on holiday.”

Having scored three goals from his three league starts this season, Benteke will now be looking to build momentum and give Crystal Palace pause for thought on letting his contract run down.