Everton boss Carlo Ancelotti has lauded Abdoulaye Doucoure as one of the best French midfielders in the game and stressed he was surprised by the versatility and quality the 27-year-old brings to the table.

Doucoure has been one of the first names on Ancelotti’s team-sheet this season, with the midfielder starting all of Everton’s 13 Premier League games this season.

The Frenchman has covered ground all over midfield in the current campaign, and slotted in effectively for Allan in the holding midfield role in Everton’s 2-0 win against Leicester City on Wednesday, when the Brazilian left the field due to an injury.

Ancelotti is impressed Doucoure’s performances on the pitch and lauded him as one of the best French midfielders currently in the game.

Doucoure has the ability to play anywhere in midfield, according to Ancelotti, who stressed that the Frenchman is still improving and learning with each passing game.

“The skill that Doucoure has is that he can play everywhere on the pitch”, Ancelotti told a press conference.

“He can play number 10, he can play behind.

“His work defensively is very good, really appropriate, he is learning a lot tactically.

“He has fantastic ability during the transition when we catch the ball, because he is a fantastic box to box player.

“So, I am really, really pleased and really surprised because I did not know him so well, like I am seeing him now in the first period of the season

“I think he is one of the best French midfielders around and I think if he can continue like this, he can get into the international team because he is a fantastic midfielder.”

Ancelotti confirmed that Allan has suffered a lesion in his hamstring, and a timeframe for his return is yet to be established.

And the Italian could once again slot Doucoure into the holding midfielder role, when Everton host Arsenal at the weekend.