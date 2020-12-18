Ligue 1 outfit Saint-Etienne are still keen on snapping up Leicester City hitman Islam Slimani on a loan deal in January despite the French club’s poor financial situation.

The Algerian is firmly on the fringes of Brendan Rodgers squad at the Midlands outfit and has only played 19 minutes of football for the Foxes this season.

Slimani’s contract at the King Power Stadium expires next summer and Leicester tried to offload the player during the last transfer window.

Saint-Etienne are firm admirers of the hitman but it has been claimed that their poor financial situation would make any move any for Slimani tough to do.

However, according to French magazine Le 10 Sport, Saint-Etienne are still keen on snapping him up on a loan move when the January window opens.

The French top flight club are looking to bolster their ranks with a centre-forward and Slimani fits their profile.

With the striker only having around six months left in his Leicester stint, Saint-Etienne are hopeful of sitting at the negotiating table and striking a loan deal that would be financially viable for them with the Premier League outfit.

The 32-year-old has been on the books at Leicester since the summer of 2016, and has been shipped off on loan spells at Newcastle United, Fenerbahce and Monaco, where he plied his trade last season.