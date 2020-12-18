Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta has conceded that his side cannot afford to keep going down to ten men and need to improve their disciplinary record.

The Gunners have been struggling for form for several months now and have lost seven of their opening 13 Premier League games of the season.

Discipline has been a major issue and they have seen three players pick up red cards in the last few weeks, which has affected their performances and results.

Gabriel became the latest player to receive a red card in the 1-1 draw against Southampton and Arteta defended him, insisting that it was not due to a lack of discipline.

He also stressed that the Brazilian is in his first season in England, but admitted that the stream of red cards cannot continue as they cannot afford to play with ten men regularly at the top level.

Arteta said in a press conference: “Well, I said the other day I think we have seven red cards since I joined.

“Two disciplinary, and the rest is for different actions. The last one with Gabi he is 22 years old and he’s settling in the Premier League don’t forget that.

“And there were two very different actions.

“But obviously that in this moment we cannot afford because the Premier League level is too high and the margins for us at the moment are too small to win or lose football matches.”

Arsenal will be hoping to string together a run of results over the festive period as they look to enter 2021 in a better place.