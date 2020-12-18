Chelsea target Declan Rice will take some convincing to sign a new long term contract on offer from West Ham, according to The Athletic.

Chelsea wanted to sign the 21-year-old midfielder in the last transfer window, but were not prepared to offer the level of money which would have been needed.

David Moyes has made it clear that it would take ‘Bank of England’ money to convince the Hammers to sell one of their most gifted young players.

Rice is unlikely to force a move away from West Ham and it is unclear whether Chelsea will have the money needed to launch a bid for him in the January transfer window.

But it has been claimed that the midfielder is unlikely to want to sign a new contract on offer from the Hammers.

His current deal runs out in 2024 and the east London club are said to have offered him another new deal to further secure their position.

But West Ham will need to work hard on convincing Rice if he is to put pen to paper to a new deal as he wants to play for a club who are competing for trophies.

Chelsea have the edge over his other suitors due to his previous history with the club and his father, who also acts as his agent, is a season-ticket holder at Stamford Bridge.

Manchester United are also believed to be keen on him as part of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plans to sign a new defensive midfielder.