Newcastle United manager Ryan Fraser is hopeful that the team will get more out of Ryan Fraser in the coming months as he improves his fitness further.

Fraser returned to the Newcastle squad and came on for a minute in their 5-2 defeat at Leeds United in the Premier League in midweek.

The winger has struggled for fitness since joining Newcastle in the summer on a free transfer and is yet to get his career going at St. James’ Park since the switch from Bournemouth.

Bruce stressed that this season was always going to be physically challenging for Fraser as he did not play any football after March, but fresh injuries have not helped him as well.

But the Newcastle boss is hopeful that with him getting fitter, Fraser will produce more in the coming weeks and months.

“We knew it was going to be difficult physically for him this season given his lack of training from March”, Bruce said in a press conference.

“But we’ve seen a bit of what he can bring

“And now he’s fit again after injury, let’s hope we see more of it.”

Andy Carroll has not played much in recent weeks as well and Bruce revealed that the hitman is nursing a minor injury.

But the Newcastle boss is certain that he will need the striker going ahead in the second half of the season.

“I’m sure I’ll be using most of them because the schedule we have.

“Andy will be frustrated because he hasn’t played much recently, he’s recovering from a calf strain, he’s fine, but I’m sure we’ll see him.”

Newcastle are due to play host to Fulham on Saturday evening as they bid to bounce back from their loss at Leeds.