AC Milan have ruled out the possibility of signing Chelsea striker Olivier Giroud for the moment as they are looking to bring in a younger hitman.

Zlatan Ibrahimovic’s injury has exposed AC Milan’s dearth of options up front and they have drawn their last two league games in his absence.

Despite being 39, the Swede has scored ten goals in six Serie A appearances this season and at the moment bringing in a long-term replacement for him has become a priority for the club.

Ibrahimovic is still expected to lead the line once he returns, but AC Milan want to be prepared for his eventual departure and are considering options in the transfer market.

And according to Italian daily Tuttosport, they have decided against considering the possibility of signing Chelsea’s Giroud as part of their plans at the moment.

The Rossoneri want to bring in someone who could take over from Ibrahimovic as the club’s number 9 in due course and therefore they are considering younger options.

Giroud has been scoring goals at Chelsea but he is the wrong side of 30 and for the moment, he is not a target for AC Milan.

The Serie A giants are considering players such as Celtic’s Odsonne Edouard, Real Madrid’s Luka Jovic and Gianluca Scamacca from Sassuolo.

Giroud could stay at Chelsea beyond the January window after starting to secure more game time under Frank Lampard.