Former Rangers midfielder Derek Ferguson believes it is high time Alfredo Morelos gave Gers boss Steven Gerrard something back for the backing he has given to the striker.

The Colombia international has been slapped with a two-match ban after a notice of complaint issued after his clash with Dundee United’s Mark Connolly on Sunday was accepted.

Looking back at the incident, former Gers star Ferguson has admitted that Morelos should have been sent off, although he only got a booking at the time, labelling his actions ‘stupid’ and ‘silly’.

Ferguson also pointed out how Rangers manager Gerrard stuck up for the 24-year-old following the issue, while also supporting him amidst his recent goal drought.

The former Light Blues man feels Morelos has not been performing up to the standard expected, and also called out the striker’s lack of fitness before insisting that it is high time he repaid Gerrard for the faith he has been showing in him.

“Morelos owes Gerrard big time because he stuck up for him at the weekend“, Ferguson said on Open Goal.

“I think we could all see it was a red card, it was stupid, it was silly.

“He says he has been playing pretty well, my opinion is no.

“I think his link-up play has been pretty poor, he doesn’t look as fit as well, I think he could lose a wee bit of timber.

“So, it is payback time for Morelos to give Gerrard back something, and the rest of the boys.“

Morelos has not scored in the Scottish Premiership since netting in the 2-2 draw against Hibernian in September and has seven goals to his name so far this term.