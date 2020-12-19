Former Celtic striker Mark McGhee has admitted that he cannot envisage a Bhoys side playing in a cup final without club captain Scott Brown on the pitch.

Brown remained an unused substitute in Celtic’s last two games as Neil Lennon’s men stopped the rot and won back-to-back games in the Europa League and the Scottish Premiership.

Ross Turnbull and Ismaila Soro came into the Celtic midfield and added something fresh to a side that had looked out of ideas in previous matches.

There is real speculation over whether Lennon will turn back to the experience of Brown for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Sunday.

McGhee stressed that Brown has been a brilliant servant for Celtic and is a massive influence on the rest of the team.

He insists that Lennon is the best man to take the call, but the former Bhoy feels it is difficult to imagine Brown not playing in a cup final for Celtic.

McGhee said on PLZ Soccer: “Scott Brown is a magnificent player, he really is.

“He is a fantastic influence on the team, but he is a fantastic player as well.

“And I can’t imagine a Celtic team get out in a cup final without Scott Brown, but Neil knows better than me.

“He has seen Scott every day, he has seen the others every day and all season and so, he is the best man to make that decision.

“But Scott Brown will be chomping at the bit to play.”

Brown is close to making 600 appearances for Celtic and is five-time Scottish Cup winner.