Fenerbahce have moved to establish the terms they would need to offer to Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil to tempt him to Turkey.

The German has fallen out of favour at Arsenal under Mikel Arteta and is spending his time on the sidelines, having been omitted from the Gunners’ Premier League and Europa League squads.

Ozil is in his final year of contract at the Emirates Stadium and is expected to leave the club at the end of the current campaign on a free transfer.

The former Real Madrid star is expected to have a host of offers to pick from and a move to Turkey could be on the cards, with Fenerbahce showing keen interest in him.

According to Turkish daily Takvim, Fenerbahce sporting director Emre Belozoglu was in London for talks to find out what Ozil’s demands would be.

The Fenerbahce deal-maker is keen to position his club as Ozil’s next destination.

It is claimed that both parties have agreed to a further meeting, as Fenerbahce look to continue to push their interest.

Ozil is not expected to leave Arsenal in January, despite the Gunners having frozen him out.