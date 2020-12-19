Fixture: Southampton vs Manchester City

Competition: Premier League

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Manchester City have confirmed their team and substitutes to lock horns with Ralph Hasenhuttl’s Southampton side in a Premier League meeting on the south coast this afternoon.

Pep Guardiola’s side have drawn their last two Premier League matches and will be desperate to return to winning ways this afternoon as they bid to move towards the top end of the table.

They face a Southampton outfit sitting a lofty third in the league table, with Hasenhuttl’s side three games unbeaten, with wins over Brighton and Sheffield United, and a draw at Arsenal.

Hasenhuttl has a full strength squad to take on the Citizens, while Guardiola is without centre-back Eric Garcia and left-sided Oleksandr Zinchenko. Aymeric Laporte and Gabriel Jesus are also not in the Manchester City matchday squad.

Guardiola picks Ederson in goal, while at full-back he plays Kyle Walker and Joao Cancelo; John Stones and Ruben Dias slot in as centre-backs.

Further up the pitch Manchester City have Rodrigo and Ilkay Gundogan in midfield, while Kevin De Bruyne, Bernardo Silva and Ferran Torres will support Raheem Sterling.

If Guardiola wants to make changes he has options on the bench, including Phil Foden and Nathan Ake.

Manchester City Team vs Southampton

Ederson, Walker, Dias, Stones, Cancelo, Rodrigo, Gundogan, De Bruyne (c), Bernardo, Torres, Sterling

Substitutes: Carson, Ake, Aguero, Zinchenko, Mendy, Fernandinho, Mahrez, Foden, Nmecha