Former top flight midfielder Alex Rae has lauded Celtic starlet David Turnbull and insists he is a regular starter now at Celtic Park, without question.

Celtic boss Neil Lennon has handed Turnbull a chance to impress in recent weeks and the midfielder has not disappointed, shining for the club and putting his case for regular selection forward.

Rae is impressed with what he has seen from Turnbull and expects the midfielder to start for Celtic in the Scottish Cup final against Hearts on Sunday.

The former Dundee and Rangers midfielder dubbed Turnbull “like a race horse” and stressed the qualities that he brings to the Celtic side.

“Starter all day long”, Rae said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“He’s like a racehorse.

“That was one of the most fascinating things for me over the period that Celtic were having a difficult time because you’ve got a guy who takes the game by the scruff of the neck, picks up pockets, looks to probe all the time, looks to shoot from distance.

“For me he’s just got an all good all-round game.”

Turnbull helped Celtic record wins against Lille in the Europa League and Kilmarnock in the Scottish Premiership in their last two games.

The 21-year-old will be looking to lift his first Celtic trophy on Sunday in the Scottish Cup final.