Mark Wilson believes that Celtic boss Neil Lennon will opt for Scott Brown ahead of Ismaila Soro in the Scottish Cup final on Sunday.

Lennon has freshened up his midfield in recent games, handing Soro a chance to impress and seeing the Ivorian grab it with both hands to give him a selection dilemma for the Scottish Cup final against Hearts.

Wilson admits that Lennon faces a big decision picking between Soro and Brown, but believes the Celtic boss will select his captain, who has had a good period to recharge his batteries.

“I just think Neil will go for his captain over Soro, I really do”, Wilson said on Clyde 1’s Superscoreboard.

“I think with Scott Brown missing the two games he’s been rested up, he’s had a full week’s training, no European travelling.

“I think when it comes down to it that is the one big decision he has got and I just think he will go with Scott Brown in there instead of Soro”, the former Celtic man added.

Hearts head into the cup final on the back of two wins, over Morton and Queen of the South, but have not beaten Celtic since 2017.

Brown has made 24 appearances across all competitions for Celtic so far this season, picking up eight yellow cards in the process, but has yet to get on the scoresheet.