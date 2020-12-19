Fixture: Rangers vs Motherwell

Competition: Scottish Premiership

Kick-off: 15:00 UK time

Rangers have revealed their starting eleven and substitutes to play host to Motherwell in a Scottish Premiership encounter this afternoon.

With Celtic in Scottish Cup action on Sunday, victory for Steven Gerrard’s men would see them establish a huge 16-point lead at the top of the league standings.

Rangers though head into the game on the back of having their lengthy unbeaten run ended, with St Mirren recording a shock 3-2 win in midweek to dump the Gers out of the Scottish League Cup.

Steven Gerrard has demanded a reaction and will hope it comes against a team Rangers thrashed 5-1 in the last meeting between the two clubs.

Gerrard picks Allan McGregor in goal, while James Tavernier and Borna Barisic line up as full-backs. Connor Goldson partners Filip Helander in central defence, with Leon Balogun out due to a head injury.

In midfield Gerrard plays Steven Davis, Glen Kamara and Scott Arfield, while Kemar Roofe and Ryan Kent support Jermain Defoe up top.

If the Rangers manager needs to make changes during the game he can look to his bench, where options include Cedric Itten and Joe Aribo.

Rangers Team vs Motherwell

McGregor, Tavernier, Goldson, Helander, Barisic, Davis, Kamara, Arfield, Roofe, Kent, Defoe

Substitutes: McLaughlin, Bassey, Patterson, Hagi, Zungu, Aribo, Barker, Stewart, Itten