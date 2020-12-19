Tottenham Hotspur boss Jose Mourinho insists that he feels sorry for Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy because he arrived late in the Premier League, limiting the amount of goals he could score and the history he could make.

Vardy joined Leicester in 2012 from Fleetwood Town, jumping up from non-league football to the Championship, and then the Premier League.

He has since notched up 223 Premier League appearances for his club, scoring 113 goals, and has won several personal accolades in the process, most notably the 2019/20 Golden Boot and the 2015/16 Premier League Player of the Season.

Mourinho is full of praise for the veteran striker and feels that irrespective of his manager, Vardy is someone who has the ability to weave his magic on the pitch.

The Tottenham boss, whose team will look to stop Vardy on Sunday, insists that it is a shame for such a quality player to have arrived in the Premier League so late.

“He’s so so dangerous that a team where he plays”, Mourinho said at a press conference.

“And that doesn’t matter if it’s with Claudio Ranieri or Brendan [Rodgers] or with other coaches that Leicester has – the team never forgets the qualities that that specific player has.

“I have to say that he’s incredible, and I just feel sorry for him in the sense of he arrived in the Premier League too late.

“He should arrive a few years before and his career would be even longer, with more goals, with more history for the national team.

“He’s a fantastic player, if I was a defender, I wouldn’t be happy to play against him because he’s very dangerous.”

Both Mourinho’s Tottenham and Rodgers’ Leicester will go into Sunday’s league meeting on the back of losses.